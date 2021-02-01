MIB Coin (MIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,779.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $336,192.57 and $7,779.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 398,731,687 coins and its circulating supply is 121,429,759 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.