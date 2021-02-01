Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

