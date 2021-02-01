Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567,620 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $150,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,797,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 473,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.