Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Up 8%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,669,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 692,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.