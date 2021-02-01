Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Up 8%

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,669,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 692,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

