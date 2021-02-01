Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich Acquires 1,400 Shares

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00.

Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 8,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,864. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at $2,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 182.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

