MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $9.53 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $9.53 or 0.00027915 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $101.92 million and $249,789.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00305691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003211 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.10 or 0.01462576 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,699,109 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

