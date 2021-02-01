MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $10.34 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $110.63 million and $284,818.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $10.34 or 0.00030744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00317132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003446 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.52 or 0.01494204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,699,361 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

