MintCoin (MINT) Trading Up 93.5% This Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $17.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 93.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

