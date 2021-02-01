MIR COIN (MIR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,251.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $51,251.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038135 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.