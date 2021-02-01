Mirrored Amazon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $92,080.00 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon token can currently be purchased for $3,410.82 or 0.09995103 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $92,080.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,904 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

