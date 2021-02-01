Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $334.53 or 0.00990877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $123,310.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00143094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00265116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037828 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 15,502 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

