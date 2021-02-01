Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches One Day Volume of $120,140.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $352.69 or 0.01040958 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $120,140.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00264173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 15,753 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

