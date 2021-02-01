Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $19.88 or 0.00059101 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $830,009.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 231,426 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

