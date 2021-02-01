Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $5.57 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $29.46 or 0.00087524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 189,116 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

