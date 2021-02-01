Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

