Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

