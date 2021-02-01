Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) PT Raised to GBX 43

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

MTO traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,020,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,666. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £674.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.50.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

