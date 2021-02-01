MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.89 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $333.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

