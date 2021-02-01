Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires Shares of 9,311 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. PayPal makes up 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $238.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average of $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

