Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $7.76 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 352.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.52 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $773.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.