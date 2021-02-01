Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 141,116 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the quarter. LIV Capital Acquisition makes up about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 6.89% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVK stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

