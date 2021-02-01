Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 32,883 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.29% of East Resources Acquisition worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,131,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERES opened at $10.35 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

