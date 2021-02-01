Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 592,425 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,425 shares during the quarter. East Stone Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 9.19% of East Stone Acquisition worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $138,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter worth $493,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSC opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

