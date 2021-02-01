Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 577,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. ACKRELL SPAC Partners I comprises about 0.3% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Shares of ACKIU opened at $10.35 on Monday. ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co

