Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $173.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.