Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 344.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

