Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 227.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,437 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.24% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEC opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

