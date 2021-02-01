Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 314,791 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 229.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,511,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

