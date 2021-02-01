Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 91,028 Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the quarter. GreenVision Acquisition makes up 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 9.25% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 4,111.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 526,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 514,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GRNV opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.