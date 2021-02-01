Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.25% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of MAAC stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

