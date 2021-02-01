Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.25% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of MAAC stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.
Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile
See Also: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.