Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 322,000 Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.29% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.51.
About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition
