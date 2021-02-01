Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 322,000 Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.29% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

