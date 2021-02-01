Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 702.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.10% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

