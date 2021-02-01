Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $302.02 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.