Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 586.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FG New America Acquisition worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FGNA opened at $10.84 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

