Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $343.19 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.27 and a 200-day moving average of $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

