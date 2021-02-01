Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.19% of Avanti Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $10.43 on Monday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

