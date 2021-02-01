Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.19% of Avanti Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $10.43 on Monday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.
About Avanti Acquisition
