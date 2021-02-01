Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Broadstone Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BSN stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.39.

Broadstone Acquisition Company Profile

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

