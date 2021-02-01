Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $51.95 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,950,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.12 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.66.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

