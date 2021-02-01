Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
