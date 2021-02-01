Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.80% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE FST opened at $11.10 on Monday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $86,570.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,408 shares of company stock valued at $680,513. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

