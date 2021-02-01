Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.41% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,306,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,828,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,395,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

