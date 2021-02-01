Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,000. Burgundy Technology Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.10% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of BTAQ opened at $11.12 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

