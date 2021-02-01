Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.20% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SEAH opened at $10.25 on Monday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

