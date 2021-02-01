Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.12% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

