Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.81% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

DBDR stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Profile

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.