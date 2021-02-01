Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 196,982 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.26% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

