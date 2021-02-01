Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.66% of D8 worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 in the third quarter worth $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in D8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in D8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in D8 in the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEH opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

