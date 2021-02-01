Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Union Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.60% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $993,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 7.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,133,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN opened at $10.19 on Monday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

