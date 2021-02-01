Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 16,349 Shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the period. AGBA Acquisition makes up about 0.3% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 9.31% of AGBA Acquisition worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGBA. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 153,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AGBA stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA).

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.