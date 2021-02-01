Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 327,237 Shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,237 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Alberton Acquisition worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ ALAC opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 million, a PE ratio of 320.75 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.