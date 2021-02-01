Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 351,490 Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,490 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.25% of Alussa Energy Acquisition worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $947,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

